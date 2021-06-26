PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 570,521 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.