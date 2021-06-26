ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

