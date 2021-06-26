Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

