Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of WesBanco worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

