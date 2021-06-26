Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

