Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,890 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

