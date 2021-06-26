PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $24.01.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
