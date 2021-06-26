Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 11,496 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 72.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

