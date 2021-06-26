Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,400 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $875,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

