Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

