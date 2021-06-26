Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

