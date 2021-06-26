Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

