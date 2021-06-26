Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $348,000 in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock worth $5,236,125. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $79.10 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

