Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

BUR stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

