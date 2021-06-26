Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.63 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

