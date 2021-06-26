Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,500 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Globant were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Globant by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 229,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Globant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.50. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $137.97 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

