Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,181 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

