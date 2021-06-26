Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,181 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

