Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 318 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

