Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

PUM stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

