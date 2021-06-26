PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $713,087.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00586715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037987 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.