Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

