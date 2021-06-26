Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 3.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

