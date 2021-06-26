Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increased by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

