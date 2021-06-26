Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

