QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

QNTQF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

