QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $181,491.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00166156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00094412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,546.97 or 0.99730143 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

