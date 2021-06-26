QS Investors LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 345.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

