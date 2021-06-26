QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

