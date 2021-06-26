QS Investors LLC Sells 15,315 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.