Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 66,306 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,427,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,270,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 851,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 507,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

