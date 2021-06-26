Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,214 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

