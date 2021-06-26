Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.96 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 664.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

