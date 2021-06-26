Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 63.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -61.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,110 shares of company stock worth $11,661,360 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

