Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

