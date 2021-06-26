QuickSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.73 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $430.23 or 0.01363428 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and $10.94 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00166569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.60 or 1.00037839 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

