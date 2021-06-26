Quiztok Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $617,670.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,562,954 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

