RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $35.29

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $34.11. RadNet shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

