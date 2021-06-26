Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,839,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,474,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,193. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

