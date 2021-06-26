Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,611,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

