Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 399.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. 711,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.32 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

