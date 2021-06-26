Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $14.55 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $874.03. The stock had a trading volume of 742,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,088. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $528.63 and a one year high of $890.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $853.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

