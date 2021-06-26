Rari Governance Token Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $1.12 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00012568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00053021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00592745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,735,021 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

