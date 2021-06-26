Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

