Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

