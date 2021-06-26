Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Raven Industries
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.