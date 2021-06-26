Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $17.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.68.

Ready Capital stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

