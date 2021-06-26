Realio Network (RIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $471,199.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $471,199.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

