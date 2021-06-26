Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Decreased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $550.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.