Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 220,311 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $71,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LB opened at $72.27 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.