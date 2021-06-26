Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $60.03 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $60,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2,070.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 166,975 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

